MSU offers career workshops to students and graduate students in the new year

On Jan. 10, MSU career services will conduct a seminar on federal government internships and pathway programs to support students and recent grads with tips and resources as they pursue their federal career search.

On Jan. 11, a general job search workshop will also be available to help those looking to secure internships or full time entry-level employment positions.

Both events will be held via zoom, and those who plan to attend will need to register on MSU Career Services Network website. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU neighborhood reporter Lauren Lendzion… the college journey has just come to an end for those students who recently graduated from MSU… but another begins with the transition into the workforce… and the university will be hosting two career workshops to help students prepare to take on the corporate world.

On Jan. 10...MSU career services will conduct a seminar on federal government internships and pathway programs to support students and recent grads with tips and resources as they pursue their federal career search.

And on Jan. 11... a general job search workshop will also be available to help those looking to secure internships or full time entry-level employment positions.

Both events will be held via zoom... and those who plan to attend will need to register on MSU Career Services Network website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

