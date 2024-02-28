MSU Museum and partners launch new exhibit ahead of Women's History month

Video shows pictures of the REDress Project and what the display with look like.

The exhibit will be open to the public beginning March 1, and will run until March 17.

The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story

To celebrate the beginning of Women’s History month, the MSU Museum in collaboration with campus partners is launching the REDress project, an exhibit designed to shed light on the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women.

“Sixty red dresses that will line the circle drive in between the MSU Museum and the Beal Garden," described Director of Exhibitions at MSU Museum, Teresa Goforth.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 29, a new outdoor exhibit designed by artist, Jaime Black-Morsette, will be displayed on MSU's campus showcasing a variety of red dresses that hold symbolic meaning, "And the dresses represent missing and murdered indigenous women to bring attention to the crisis that exists in North America related to that," explained Goforth.

The development of the exhibit has been a collective effort amongst both indigenous students and several groups across campus “The Native American Institute here at MSU, Beal Botanical Gardens, The MSU Museum, and the MSU Office for Diversity Equity Inclusion, as well as an organization on campus called 'Eagle'.

