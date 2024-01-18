MSU launches state of the art esports lounge for student gaming community

Video shows new esports lounge at Michigan State University

On Wednesday, Dell Technologies and its gaming brand, Alienware, introduced the Spartan community to its first-ever esports lounge located directly in the College of Communication Arts and Sciences building at MSU.

“This is a space where students can come, not only have fun and come in and game with other people, they can socialize, and there is a competitive element as well where actual esports teams can come in here, train, get coached, and compete with other collegiate universities," explained Matt McGowan, General Manager at Alienware.

“Really this is a fulfillment of a promise by MSU to support our students," said Christopher Bilski, Director of esports at MSU.

The lounge is open to all MSU students, and features state of the art Alienware battle stations, and also includes console gaming space, a varsity room, and a broadcast studio.

The facility will provide a hands-on esports experience for Spartan gamers, host team competitions, and the gaming community at MSU couldn’t be more thrilled for the opportunity.

“It means the world honestly. For a hot second there we didn’t have as much space accessible, and this space with hardy nice PC's is just a really great thing for us, and just a really great thing for gaming in general," exclaimed Kiley Slevin, Esports Club Association President at MSU.

