MSU launches one-stop shop website for access to all university policies

Video shows new MSU Policy Management Program and University Policies website

Amidst widespread calls for transparency, MSU has launched a new program and website that now serves as a one-stop shop for access to all university policies.

I spoke with MSU's Institutional Ethics and Compliance Assistant Director, Mike Yankowski, about the vision for the new policy management program, and he stated, "It provides clarity, transparency, and accountability, and we want to make sure students and staff have access to the resources they need."

Some examples of policy categories to search on the website include... Administration and operations... Facilities and safety...Health services... And human resources.

The university policies website also includes resources and tools that can be used for the development of a new policy... or the revision of an existing policy.

