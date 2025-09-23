MSU joins Big Ten blood donation competition with $1 million prize

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University has entered a life-saving competition that could earn them $1 million while helping address a critical blood shortage across the country.

The Spartans are participating in the second annual "We Give Blood" drive organized by Abbott and the Big Ten Conference, where all 18 Big Ten schools compete to collect the most blood donations.

The need is urgent as someone in the U.S. requires blood every two seconds, and many blood centers currently have less than a one-day supply available.

Michigan State's athletic director emphasized that each donation can save up to three lives.

MSU is hosting a donation day at the Breslin Center, Wednesday, September 24 from 10:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. and are already near capacity with donors, but you can still help!

Students, alumni and fans can donate blood anywhere in the country from August 27 through December 5. After donating, Spartans can text "DONATE" to Abbott or visit bigten.org/abbott to ensure their donation counts toward Michigan State's total.

Donors will receive a limited-edition Michigan State T-shirt for participating.

The school that collects the most donations will win $1 million to improve student or community health initiatives. The champion will be announced at the Big Ten Championship Game on December 6.

