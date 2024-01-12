MSU investigation of former head football coach Mel Tucker officially concludes

The relationship violence and sexual misconduct investigation of former Michigan State University head football coach, Mel Tucker, is officially over.

Courney Bullard, an outside attorney hired by Michigan State University to review Tucker’s challenge to the findings of fault against him denied his appeal Thursday, citing the resolution officer’s decision is final.

Thursday’s action ends the university investigation process nearly 13 months after the complaint was filed by rape survivor, Brenda Tracy.

MSU leaders are in the process of determining any potential sanctions to issue Tucker.

I reached out to Michigan State University for comment on the updated action to this investigation and received the following response, "The recently concluded appeal regarding the complaint against Mr. Tucker confirms a violation of the university’s Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct and Title IX Policy. MSU's process is now completed."

The statement went on to say that the university is continuing its’ commitment to fostering a culture of safety within its’ community, including providing support for those who have experienced relationship violence or sexual misconduct.

