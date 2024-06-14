MSU internal investigation findings conclude Board of Trustee member made explicit gesture

Video shows the Michigan State University Board of Trustees.

MSU'S Office of Audit, Risk and Compliance found that former MSU Board Chair Rema Vassar had her middle finger raised during a special zoom meeting in March, where the board discussed an investigation into member's misconduct.

The report found that Vassar's actions violated the Board's Code of Conduct, and has been forwarded to Governor Gretchen Whitmer as she considers any next steps regarding Trustee Vassar.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Michigan State Board of Trustees continues to battle controversies.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Lauren Lendzion.We've now learned the results of an internal investigation, and an explicit gesture made by a board member during a meeting.

MSU'S Office of Audit, Risk and Compliance found that former MSU Board Chair Rema Vassar had her middle finger raised during a special zoom meeting in March, where the board discussed an investigation into member's misconduct.

The report found that Vassar's actions violated the Board's Code of Conduct, and has been forwarded to Governor Gretchen Whitmer as she considers any next steps regarding Trustee Vassar.

A previous independent report suggested the governor should consider removing Vassar and Trustee Dennis Denno for their role in board misconduct.

I did reach out to the Governor's office for comment on the matter and am being told that the report is still under review.

Along with the governor's office, I also reached out to Trustee Vassar in response to the findings of the investigation, but did not hear back.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

