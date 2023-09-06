MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff joins national leadership committee on combatting sexual harassment

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff has been appointed to the leadership committee of the action collaborative on preventing sexual harassment in higher education.

The collaborative is comprised of 55 member institutions, and comes together to strategize and build out solutions to preventing and responding to incidents of sexual harassment.

Woodruff, along with other senior academic leaders, will work to ensure the collaborative’s efforts influence change both within the higher education system as a whole and on MSU's campus.

The overall goal is to foster safer learning environments free of sexual misconduct.

MSU has been represented on the collaborative since its establishment in 2018, and with Woodruff now appointed to the leadership committee, the university will continue to take proactive steps toward combating sexual assault and creating a respectful environment for all students and staff.

