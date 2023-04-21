Watch Now
MSU increases room and board by 7% for next school year

MSU
WXYZ
MSU
Posted at 1:11 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 13:11:31-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — In an early morning meeting Friday, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees voted on new room and board rates for incoming Spartans in the 2023-24 academic school year.

The Committee on Budget and Finance recommended an increased housing and dining rate for incoming students next year. The increase, which will be set at 6.95% for first-year students, was adopted Friday bringing the cost of living on campus for new students to $11,754.

For second-year students, a room and board rate of $10,990 was adopted for the 2023-24 academic year.

For the 2022-23 academic year, the increase was 2.94%, according to the Board of Trustees' website. The justification the board gave for the price increase is to combat inflation.

FOX 47 reached out to Michigan State University for a comment but has not heard back.

