MSU Hockey's Jagger Joshua says an Ohio State player called him a racial slur

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State hockey forward Jagger Joshua says an Ohio State player called him a racial slur during the team game on November 11th.

"I went through a range of emotions from hopeful to optimistic and now pessimistic," Joshua said discussing the incident for the first time today.

Joshua posted a message on social media Monday evening. In the message, he said, "One of the officials heard the slur and gave the players a misconduct penalty."

During the game, an Ohio State player received a game misconduct, according to the box score.

"He (the referee) decided to take a stand right away and that's something that doesn't happen all the time and I'm forever thankful. I actually sent him a text and said how thankful I am," Joshua said.

There has been no disciplinary action by the Big Ten or Ohio State University. The conference released a statement saying, "Due to the absence of indisputable evidence presented to the conference, the conference has not imposed further disciplinary action."

"It happens way too often for it to go unnoticed, so I definitely felt the need with my platform to say something. And if I don't say something then it's almost condoning it," Joshua said.

Since releasing the statement on social media Joshua has received support from head coach Adam Nightingale, athletic director Allan Haller as well as his teammates.

"For that kind of behavior is unacceptable and we're standing by Jagger and we support him," Forward Miroslav Mucha said.

