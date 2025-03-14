MSU hockey success inspires younger hockey players in our neighborhoods

Video shows Lansing Spartans practicing and sharing how MSU hockey inspires them

The MSU hockey team's impressive season is an inspiration to younger hockey players in our neighborhoods.

As fans are getting excited about the B1G hockey semifinal game coming up at Munn Ice Arena Saturday, I wanted to check on some younger hockey players in our neighborhoods, so I went to a local hockey rink to see how the success of MSU hockey this season inspires younger athletes.

It's the love of the game that motivates the 13-and-14-year-old Lansing Spartans.

But the MSU Spartans inspire them too.

"I wouldn't want to watch any other team," says player Jack Anderson.

It's something Coach Chris Kurisko says he pushes at practice at a rink in East Lansing.

"We're talking about the highlights in the locker room, we're showing the highlights. the kids are invested in it and they're excited about it, and uh, it's great energy," says Coach Kurisko.

He knows a lot of his players are huge fans.

"I go to every MSU game, I have season tickets there, so I love going to those games," says player Max Anderson.

Some even want to go for the big leagues themselves.

"Every kid's dream to be out there, playing at a higher level, but yeah, it's just, it's motivating," says player Jack Anderson.

So while the Lansing Spartans finish their season, they'll continue to study up on some of their favorite players: the Michigan State Spartans.

"The big Spartans play hard, play fast, play physical, and that's what we're trying to teach them to do, so they're a great example to watch," says Coach Kurisko.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

