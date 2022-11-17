MSU hockey receives Big Ten honors, prepares for it's biggest challenge this weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The 17th-ranked Michigan State men’s hockey team hits the road for another Big Ten conference test to play 6th-ranked Penn State. Head coach Adam Nightingale says staying humble will help continue the team’s success on the ice.

“My hope for our group is to have a humble approach, for our development for our team. I never want our guys not too high or too low. The reality is we all have an unbelievable opportunity from the university the way they support us," Nightingale said.

The Spartans currently have a 4-1 conference record and four-game winning streak. The Spartans sit atop the Big Ten standings with 14 points. Penn State is one spot behind with 13 points.

The competition is only getting harder for Michigan State as they embark on their hardest challenge yet this season. Penn State is a top 10 team that has only two losses this year and impressive wins over 3rd-ranked Michigan Wolverines and 2nd-ranked Minnesota Gophers.

Michigan State received Big Ten honors earlier this week. Senior forward Nicolas Müller is the Big Ten first star of the week, which was announced on Tuesday Nov. 15 by the conference office. Müller was the team's top scorer last weekend against Ohio State with a pair of goals and two assists for four points.

Freshman forward Daniel Russell has been stellar for the team. He had a goal and three assists in the Ohio State series, including the game-winner in the first game against the Buckeyes. Russell leads the Spartans in points with 15, which ranks third in the big ten, and his 11 assists ranks second.

Michigan State hockey had its first top 20 ranking since February 2020.

The Spartans are 8-3 this season with impressive wins and looking to stay atop of the Big Ten standings as they get ready for a hostile environment against Penn State.

