MSU Gymnastics looks to add to the trophy case as they head to the NCAA Regional

MSU Gymnastics has had a historic season, winning both the Regular Season and Big Ten Championship titles.

Now their eyes are set on bringing home more hardware as they head to the NCAA Regionals.

Video shows Gabrielle Stephen and Head Coach Mike Rowe looking ahead to their postseason appearance.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For the first time in program history, MSU Women's Gymnastics won the Big Ten Championships, and did it in front of a home crowd right here at Jenison Field House. I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. After a historic season, the Spartans are now headed to the NCAA Tournament.

Excitement filled the room Monday afternoon when the Spartans heard their name called for the NCAA Tournament.

"Their potential, the sky is the limit because they surprise me every day," Head Coach Mike Rowe said.

Gymnasts and Coaches alike say after winning both the regular season title and Conference Championship, this is the new normal for the Spartans' program.

"We've been building and building on all the years that came before us and now we're just never going to stop," Spartan gymnast Gabrielle Stephen said. "We have a lot of amazing people always coming in, we have people that we're playing off in the gym. Everyone who's here is at a really high competitive level."

As the 12 seed in the Florida Regional, the next step for the Spartans is a run at the National Championship.

"This team is really, really special," Stephen said. "I feel like you can see that when you watch us and see us together. How much we care about each other and are cheering for each other to go on. And that support is what's going to help us get to where we need to be."

The Spartans will compete against Utah, Towson, and Maryland on Friday, April 5 in Gainesville.

