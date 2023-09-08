MSU football game sparks questions about how concussion-related injuries should be handled in college football

The recent injury involving MSU football player Alante Brown during the Michigan State versus Central Michigan season kickoff game has again raised awareness and questions about how concussion-related injuries should be handled in college football.



Although returning to the field is a clinical decision made by the doctor evaluating the player, CEO of The Concussion Legacy Foundation and Neuroscientist, Dr. Chris Nowinski,suggests, "Some signs of concussions cannot be explained away by, in that situation, saying that he hurt his back."

Video shows the play in which Alante Brown was injured and proceeds to showing him being carted off the field after injury.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

According to the University of Pittsburgh medical center... roughly 300,000 concussions happen each year from football, and five in ten concussions go unreported or undetected.

CEO of The Concussion Legacy Foundation and Neuroscientist, Dr. Chris Nowinski, is leading the fight against concussions through his non-profit work... And although not present to witness Brown's injury first-hand, did provide some insight after watching what happened.

"From my perspective it looked like he failed to protect himself when he fell to the ground and hit his head, meaning that he looked like he was unconscious when he was falling", stated Nowinski.

Being that Brown seemed unconscious, Nowinski says the doctors and coaches on the sideline only had one choice, "That is a do not return this player... because they have been unconscious."

Although returning to the field is a clinical decision made by the doctor evaluating the player, Nowinski suggests, "Some signs of concussions cannot be explained away by... in that situation...saying that he hurt his back."

While Dr. Nowinski could not confirm if Brown did indeed have a concussion, he did suggest one step to avoid instances like brown's from reoccurring, "Changes that could be made will probably have to come from the conference level, but I don't think there's any reason why there shouldn't be independent doctors on the college sidelines... just like there are on the NFL sidelines."

In addition to changes being made, it is also important to look at where the liability falls.

Attorney Bob Fitzsimmons said, "And in order to have liability, there has to be a duty owed."

In understanding that duty to players, it is important that continued research and education occurs for those professionals on the sidelines, "We need to teach more health to the people in charge of all the sports players... All the athletes playing Soccer, Football, Hockey...Whatever it is... We need to start educating," explained Fitzsimmons.

MSU's Athletic Director said in a statement to FOX47 news, "Brown's injury was evaluated off field that night and determined to not be a head or neck injury, so he was allowed to return to play. Brown has since showed signs of a concussion and has been removed from play to recover."

