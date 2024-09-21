MSU Football fans optimistic after 3-0 start to the season

MSU Football is off to a 3-0 start with wins over Florida Atlantic, Maryland and Prairie View A&M.

The Spartans will have another road test this weekend, taking on Boston College on Saturday night.

Video shows fans sharing their thoughts on the matchup.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Can the Spartans stay undefeated? I'm your MSU Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Michigan State Football is off to a hot start at 3-0—their best since 2021. With a big game against Boston College Saturday night, I spoke with fans about how they're feeling after the strong start.

"So far, so good," Chris Cipko said.

Those words summarize the first three weeks of the Jonathan Smith era at Michigan State. After wins against Florida Atlantic, Maryland, and Prarie View A&M, the Spartans are off to their best start since 2021 with a tough road test ahead this weekend against Boston College.

"I'm just hoping for a good game," Cipko said.

Chris Cipko says he's optimistic about the Spartans' season, but traveling to Boston College this weekend could be trouble for the team.

"If they win it would be awesome," Cipko said. "I mean it's tough to win when you're at another opponent's school. I hope for a good game."

Head Coach Jonathan Smith says his team is ready for the challenge.

"I think guys like playing good teams and challenging ourselves, going back out on the road," Smith said. "So it's an opportunity and a challenge at the same time."

The schedule won't get any easier after this week, with Ohio State and a trip to Oregon due up next. Smith says opportunities like this weekend can help them prepare for a schedule filled with quality opponents.

"This 12-week schedule has a bunch of good opponents on it," Smith said. "Obviously our approach is truly focused on the week to week, and what we've got immediately in front of us. And I just feel strongly that if we focus on the task at hand, all the benefits of our improvement will help us prepare for those other ones down the road."

MSU Football kicks off against Boston College on Saturday at 8 pm.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

