MSU Football emphasizing team culture as new era begins this Fall

Michigan State Football opens its season on Friday night, hosting Florida Atlantic in Spartan Stadium.

Players and coaches say that culture has been a focus for the team this offseason.

Video shows players and Head Coach Jonathan Smith describing the atmosphere in the building ahead of Friday's opener.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

After 280 days, the wait is over. Michigan State football officially kicks off the Jonathan Smith era tonight against Florida Atlantic at Spartan Stadium. As the team has gone through spring practice and Fall camp, culture has been a big focus for the new staff.

"They really bring us together," Maverick Hansen said.

Sixth-year defensive tackle and team captain Maverick Hansen is now under his third coaching staff in East Lansing. This one led by Head Coach Jonathan Smith, whose staff will now usher in a new era of Spartan football on and off the field.

"They make like little games and stuff for us to make sure that we know everyone's name, we know everyone's hometown, we know what they like to do," Hansen said. "I mean it's just the little things, but those little things add up and it truly helps build that camaraderie between the guys."

Other players noted a sense of toughness and grit building in the locker room, and how it can help put the team in successful positions as the year plays out.

"I think on paper we're not the flashiest team," offensive lineman Tanner Miller said. "But I think down when it gets tough we're going to grit it out. And I think we have the guys and the mental toughness to do that. We're going to be a tough team."

Coach Smith says that's something they've emphasized to the team as well, and Friday's season kickoff will give them a good indicator of their progression.

"I'm curious to find out the response from this team," Smith said. "I talk about, you know, it's 14-0, whether you're up or down. Kind of how we respond and do that. I want to be a team that finishes games and plays well into the fourth quarter. And so Friday will be our first opportunity in live game action to see that."

A first opportunity, and a new chapter for Michigan State football.

