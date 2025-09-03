MSU files motion to dismiss lawsuit from Brenda Tracy

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by sexual assault prevention advocate Brenda Tracy against the university's Board of Trustees.

Tracy's lawsuit claims the university's Board of Trustees improperly released her name to the public during an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint against former football coach Mel Tucker.

Tucker was fired following the investigation.

The lawsuit, filed this summer, accuses the university's Board of Trustees of releasing Tracy's name to the public after she accused former head football coach Mel Tucker of sexual harassment.

Tucker was fired following an investigation into the complaint. During the investigation, Tucker told investigators that Tracy had consented to his actions.

According to court documents, MSU's attorneys say Tracy aims to turn Tucker's firing into "her own multi-million-dollar windfall."

They also say in part, "the University did what it was lawfully permitted to do when it fired Tucker."

A University Spokesperson says it's standard practice that the university does not comment on litigation.

I reached out to Tracy's attorney, who also declined to comment at this time.

