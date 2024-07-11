MSU Feb 13 Memorial Planning Committee takes next step in design process

Calls for proposals have been finalized by MSU's Feb.13 Memorial Planning Committee.

Video shows two locations on Michigan State University's campus where a possible permanent memorial will be built.

"In the surveys people said they really value having a natural setting, and also something that was fairly close or as close as possible to the impacted locations," said Stoddart.

"Could be artists, could be landscape designers," explained Judith Stoddart, Vice Provost of University Arts and Collections at MSU.

After months of community engagement, the Memorial Planning Committee is now accepting design proposals from artist organizations across the country in hopes of locking in a design for a permanent memorial.

That idea narrowed the possible memorial spots on campus down to two locations. Sleepy Hollow, between Beaumont Tower and the Music Practice building. Or, the Old Horticulture Garden, located near the student services building.

"Those two locations seem to have a lot of features that people had said they would look for, mature trees, the garden by the student services building already has a fountain in place. A lot of people talked about a water feature," added Stoddart.

At this time, committee officials tell me there are a range of possibilities as to what the actual structure of the memorial will look like with a plan to have a final decision, in Oct.

