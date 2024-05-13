MSU Farm Lane bridge construction set to be complete by mid-summer

Video shows Farm Lane bridge construction on Michigan State University's campus

Construction to replace the Farm Lane bridge on Michigan State's campus has been ongoing since last year, and I caught up with Infrastructure, Planning, and Facilities at MSU to get an update on the progress of the project.

"The Farm Lane Bridge Project is going really well," said MSU Infrastructure Planning and Facilities Spokesperson, Erica Venton.

Not something you often hear when it comes to construction...

But, the project underway to replace the Farm Lane Bridge in the heart of MSU's campus, is indeed, right on schedule...

"They are planning to pour the deck in a couple weeks, and expect to be done by July 4," explained Venton.

That's welcomed news for many MSU students. I talked to one who was especially excited for the bridge to be done to get from point A to point B, more efficiently, "I can definitely get to my classes much earlier than walking," said one MSU student.

On site, along with rebar ready for its first pour of concrete, the beams of the new bridge are installed, and the construction is in its final stages...

"They are doing final utilities and site work up to the bridge, and also preparing to install the masonry components on the bridge," stated Venton.

