MSU extends alcohol sales to more venues across campus

Video shows Munn Ice Arena and the Breslin Center on MSU's campus

Both the Breslin Center and Munn Ice Arena at MSU will begin selling alcohol during the first week of January.

Sales at basketball games will stop at the start of the second half. As for hockey, those sales will stop at the start of the third period.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU neighborhood reporter… Lauren Lendzion… we've been following the topic of alcohol sales on MSU's campus for a while now… and as we approach the new year… spartan fans can grab a beer at two new venues during games...

Starting Jan. 4... alcohol sales will begin at the Breslin Center during the Spartans men's basketball game against Penn State ...And the women's basketball game against Maryland on Jan. 9.

And for spartan hockey fans... Munn Ice Arena will launch its' alcohol sales on Jan. 5. One important change...specifically at Munn... is that there will be a different set-up for food purchases... than alcohol sales.

"Half of the stand will have the beer sales... and the other half will have the food sales," stated Cheryl Berry, Director of Marketing and Communications in MSU Culinary Services

I asked if the set-up will be the same for the Breslin Center... But the school is still in the process of planning... And was unable to confirm.

With the increase in venues selling alcohol across campus... I asked about what differences fans may see as it relates to police presence during games... And was told that safety measures will be similar to those at football games this past fall...

"More uniforms close at hand by concessions just in case we needed some additional help," asserted Cheryl Berry, Director of Marketing and Communications Culinary Services at MSU.

Sales at basketball games will stop at the start of the second half... As for hockey... Those sales will stop at the start of the third period.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

