MSU evacuates building due to 'unidentified chemical'

EAST LANSING, Mich. — We are learning more after Michigan State University evacuated a building earlier today.

In a post online they stated that there was an unidentified chemical in Wells Hall.

They went on to say that while emergency personnel evaluate the substance, and out of abundance of caution, the university has decided to evacuate the building.

They also say that there is no threat to the campus at this time but to avoid the area for now.

Stay with Fox47 News on air and online as we learn more.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.