MSU community gathers to remember lives lost in two-year Israel-Hamas conflict

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Dozens of people gathered at Michigan State University's Beaumont Tower on Tuesday to commemorate the two-year mark of the war between Israel and Hamas, seeking to honor lives lost and raise awareness about the ongoing conflict.

The memorial brought together community members who feel personally connected to the violence occurring thousands of miles away. For some attendees, the war has hit particularly close to home.

"I was in Palestine two months before October 7th, and honestly, living in the West Bank with the context of a US passport holder. It really opened my eyes to what's going on over there, seeing the violence," one participant shared.

Jenna Abdul-Monem, who organized part of the gathering, emphasized the importance of bringing awareness to her neighbors about the human cost of the conflict.

"There are too many millions of lives lost, and it's just become heinous and mortifying to watch as many watch in silence," Abdul-Monem said.

The memorial served as both a moment of remembrance and a call for greater community awareness about the ongoing struggle that has now stretched into its second year.

