MSU College of Veterinary Medicine dean resigns, cites university's handling of Title IX cases

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A dean at Michigan State University is stepping down claiming that the university's handling of sexual misconduct cases crosses the boundaries of professional ethics, personal morals and integrity.

Dr. Birgit Puschner, dean of the MSU College of Veterinary Medicine, announced Thursday in a college-wide email that she would be resigning due to the university's alleged lack of accountability when it comes to handling sexual misconduct cases.

In her email to campus, Puschner states, "the lack of success in holding individuals accountable for the hurt they have caused to others troubles me and crosses the boundaries of my professional ethics and personal integrity and morals. MSU needs rapid and sustained progress in this regard to minimize any future harm to individuals, and to retain talent."

Her resignation comes not even a week after a former dean of the Broad College of Business, Sanjay Gupta, filed a lawsuit against seven university officials stating that he was forced to resign his position as dean after an investigation was launched into his handling of a Title IX incident.

RELATED | MSU Board of Trustees releases audit of Title IX certification process

In response to Puschner stepping down, the MSU Interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko stated, "On behalf of a grateful university, I and the provost’s office thank Birgit for her service, commitment, and dedication to CVM. The Office of the Provost will partner with Birgit, college leadership, and the entire College of Veterinary Medicine community on a transition plan to continue the momentum of our great college."

Puschner was appointed as dean in October 2018. Under her leadership, the college established a partnership with the Detroit International Academy of Young Women, where her focus was to meet help meet the growing need for veterinarians in the field.

Puschner's last day as dean will be March 31, 2023, after which she will return to full-time faculty member status.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook