MSU College of Human Medicine working to help tackle gun violence through addressing public health

Video shows MSU fourth year medical student, Jasman Preet Kaur, and MSU College of Human Medicine Dean, Aron Sousa speak about addressing firearm violence .

Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine is working to address firearm violence from a public health approach.

"It's imperative that as a health care community we start addressing this issu. Both from a research lens, advocacy lens, and even having these conversations with our patients," assert Preet Kaur.

I'm your MSU neighborhood reporter, Lauren Lendzion. Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine is working to address firearm violence from a public health approach.

"Think about all the different ways that you could try and have an impact on people's health and safety," said MSU College of Human Medicine Dean, Aron Sousa.

Rather than focusing solely on legislation to address gun violence, medical students and university leaders at MSU are working together to incorporate curriculum that prepares future medical professionals with the knowledge they need to have conversations about gun safety with their patients.

"Starting week one of medical schools, all College of Human medical students are given an opportunity to practice asking these questions with their patients. Is there a firearm in your home? Is it secured? What does secured storage look like to you?", explained fourth year MSU medical student, Jasman Preet Kaur.

Jasman Preet Kaur is a fourth year medical student at MSU, and a member of the student organization, SAFE at MSU, whose mission is to tackle gun violence by trying to get to the root cause of why it happens, and how to prevent it.

Jasman says, only about 25% of medical schools in the country have content related to gun violence, making this initiative even more important.

"It's imperative that as a health care community we start addressing this issue. Both from a research lens, advocacy lens, and even having these conversations with our patients," asserted Preet Kaur.

And as MSU medical school students continue to work towards addressing firearm violence from this public health approach, I asked Jasman what she hopes for with this initiative over the next few years.

"More medical schools joining the fight," asserted Preet Kaur.

