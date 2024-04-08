MSU College of Engineering works to make Michigan home for semiconductor manufacturing

Video shows MSU Sophomore and Mechanical Engineering student, Joey Jorgenson, and MSU Dean of Engineering, Leo Kempel, speaking about the efforts to bring semiconductor manufacturing from overseas back to Michigan.

Fresh off a trip to Taiwan and South Korea to collaborate with overseas partners on bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States, Michigan State University's College of Engineering is determined to develop the talent needed to make Michigan, home of the semiconductor industry.

"I get to work on technology that's going to improve the diamonds that we make, and these diamonds are going to be used as semiconductors," explained Jorgenson.

From your phone to your car, semiconductors are in everything we use, and MSU's College of Engineering is molding students into semiconductor manufacturing experts to prepare them for those jobs right here in Michigan, "You gotta really line up the supply chain of talent," asserted MSU College of Engineering Dean, Leo Kempel.

"Through the honors college, I was matched with Fraunhofer to start doing work in a research lab," explained MSU Sophomore and Mechanical Engineering student, Joey Jorgenson.

Among its' many company collaborations, the college of engineering is partnering with Fraunhofer, a world leader in applied research and technological innovation, and Mechanical Engineering student and Fraunhofer intern, Joey Jorgenson, is working to ensure the country is on the cutting-edge of semiconductor production, "I get to work on technology that's going to improve the diamonds that we make, and these diamonds are going to be used as semiconductors," explained Jorgenson.

Most of us know diamonds to be staples in things like jewelry, but what you may not know is that they can be used as a foundation to make semiconductors function more efficiently, "Because diamonds have very impressive properties compared to other semiconductors, so you can do a whole lot more with a whole lot less," said Jorgenson.

And Joey says, when we are able to do more with less, it allows the industry to grow by leaps and bounds, "We're able to shrink down our chips and our batteries and everything. Everything can get smaller and then we can do more. This will be able to increase the ranges of electric vehicles and improve the capabilities of our power grid."

As students like Joey continue their journey of research and innovation into the future of semiconductors, MSU is preparing more students to do the same, "We are looking at starting a new program here at the college, which will expand engineering to a broader category of students," asserted Kempel.

