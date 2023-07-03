MSU Broad Art Museum hosts Family Day: GROW Saturday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Broad Art Museum hosted an event called Family Day: Grow last Saturday.

MSU senior Tony Cox says that the event is special to him because it puts a smile on every kid's face.

"Family Day to me, personally, to me means bringing the community back together and making sure people know that this is their museum," said Cox.

Cox loves helping the younger generation, and he's been looking forward to this event for a long time.

"I would say almost a year, this is gonna be my favorite one. I like the vibe and making our own sculptures," Cox said.

Children who attended got a chance to be creative making sculptures with their parents right by their side.

Cox was nice enough to show me how to make my own sculpture from start to finish

"Right now, we are doing a theme called GROW, and basically, you make a sculpture out of sponges, and what you do is once your done with the sculptures, you bring it all the way to the back, and you can paint..all over them," Cox said.

