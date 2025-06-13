MSU Board of Trustees set to vote on 2026 budget amid state funding uncertainty

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State Board of Trustees is set to vote on the school's 2026 operating budget at its Friday meeting.

According to Friday's agenda, the school's total operating budget for the 2025-2026 school year will be $3.68 billion.

Friday's vote will come less than a day after state lawmakers voted 56-41 to approve a higher education budget plan, which would come with an 18% cut in state funding to the school. Republican lawmakers cited the university's large endowment as justification, but some also mentioned the school's "woke" policies.

WATCH: Michigan lawmakers debate controversial school funding proposal

Michigan House GOP proposes school funding cuts to MSU, new requirements for K-12 districts

GOP lawmakers also set a 4.5% tuition increase cap in the bill, which is already included in MSU's proposed budget.

The state's funding plan still needs to pass through the state senate before any of the proposed cuts are finalized.

We'll follow Friday's meeting and bring you the latest on the budget vote as it develops.