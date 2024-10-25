MSU BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING: Brenda Tracy speaks to the Board of Trustees during public comment

In September of 2023, Brenda Tracy's allegations that former MSU Football Head Coach Mel Tucker had sexually harassed her became public.

Friday, Tracy was on campus, speaking with the Board of Trustees about her experience.

Video shows portions of Tracy's comments, as well as where her legal battle with Mel Tucker stands today.

Friday here on campus, the woman who accused former head football coach Mel Tucker of sexual harassment spoke out to the board of trustees. h

How does the university respond to what she said? And where does the legal battle stand? Here's what we know.

"I'm not going to mince words, I came here today to tell you some of the ways that you have harmed me," Brenda Tracy said.

Brenda Tracy and her attorney addressed the Board of Trustees Friday afternoon, sharing her experience since her allegations against former MSU Football Head Coach Mel Tucker were made public.

"I want to be very clear with all of you that I did not want to come forward," Tracy said. "From day one, I wanted to complete the RVSM process without the input of the public."

Tracy alleged that then-head coach Mel Tucker masturbated while on the phone with her without her consent in April of 2022, and filed the complaint with MSU's Title IX Office in December of that same year.

"But that right was taken from me while I was 3,000 miles away from my home at a baggage claim," Tracy said.

Friday's appearance in front of the board comes after Tracy filed a defamation lawsuit against Mel Tucker earlier this month.

President Kevin Guskiewicz and Board Chair Dan Kelly declined to comment on what they say is "a pending lawsuit," but clarified MSU is not a part of the lawsuit at this time.

I reached out to Mel Tucker's attorney and agent for comment on Tracy's comments to the board but did not receive a response by the time this story aired.

