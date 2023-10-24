MSU Board of Trustee Chair Rema Vassar responds to allegations

Late Monday, Vassar released a statement in response to the letter that was released to the public Sunday evening, by MSU Board of Trustee member, Brianna Scott, demanding the removal of Vassar from the board.

Video shows statement from MSU Board of Trustee chair, Dr. Rema Vassar

Vassar described the allegations as, "Fabrications, misstatements, innuendo, and untruths".

In her statement, Vassar described the allegations as, "Fabrications, misstatements, innuendo, and untruths".

Vassar said she had no involvement in the leak of Brenda Tracy's name, and defended her actions in the discussion about releasing Nassar documents.

She also confirmed that the letter is a distraction from the important work the Board needs to do.

