EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees approved a 5% increase in housing and dining rates for the 2026-2027 academic year during its final meeting of the school year on Friday morning.

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees unanimously approved a 5% increase in housing and dining rates for the 2026-2027 academic year, raising costs for students by $646.

The rate increase will generate an additional $4.2 million in housing revenue and $5.7 million in dining revenue to fund future dorm maintenance and renovations, according to the university.

The board also voted to move forward with the "Spartan Success Center" project, which will renovate part of the Hannah Administration Building to centralize student services like academic advising and success coaches.

WATCH: MSU Board approves housing and dining rate increases, moves forward with 'success center' plans

MSU Board approves housing and dining rate increases, moves forward with 'success center' plans

The rate increase will raise costs for first-year and returning students by $646, bringing the basic residence hall double housing and silver unlimited meal plan dining rate to $13,574.

The university says the increase will generate an additional $4.2 million in housing revenue and about $5.7 million in dining revenue. They also say the funds will go directly toward future housing maintenance projects and renovations.

"You know, when we're out talking to people and students and families, this always bubbles up to the top of the list. Right? You'll get comments like 'Hey, I lived in Wonders in 1975 and it still looks the same,' or pick your dorm. We've got to succeed on all levels, and pride of place in this awesome campus that we have is something that we need to keep, and we can never sleep on," Trustee Mike Balow said.

During the meeting at the Hannah Administration Building, the board also approved a resolution to move forward with the Spartan Success Center project. The project will renovate part of the building into a central location for student services, including academic advising and success coaches.

Board Chair Brianna Scott said the center will be a big boost to students both inside and beyond the classroom.

"This is extremely important. The president has talked about belongingness and also about inclusiveness. As a trustee, we recognize there are gaps, and in looking at those gaps, have to come up with ways that we can better prepare students for success," Scott said.

The board's next meeting is scheduled for June 12.

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