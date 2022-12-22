Watch Now
MSU beats Oakland 57-54 with Izzo, Kampe wearing ugly Christmas sweaters

MSU beats Oakland 57-54 with Izzo, Kampe wearing ugly sweaters
Posted at 10:23 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 22:23:39-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State knocks off Oakland 67-54 with both coaches wearing ugly Christmas sweaters.

The Spartans got out to an early lead before Oakland got on track and led most of the first half. MSU used an offensive explosion to start the second half to win their third straight game.

WATCH for the full recap from the Breslin Center.

