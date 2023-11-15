Watch Now
MSU basketball tickets still on sale for season

Posted at 11:30 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 23:30:26-05
  • The 2023-2024 student section Izzone memberships are officially sold out, but you can still purchase the Izzone mini plan package, which offers two options.
  • The first plan includes tickets to three games during the month of December, with a seat limit of four, for 156 dollars each.
  • The second package includes tickets to four games with a seat limit of four for 110 dollars, or 85 dollars each.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

With many spartan fans focused on Tuesday's champions classic in Chicago...

There are many more games coming up here on campus...

The 2023-2024 student section Izzone memberships are officially sold out, but you can still purchase the Izzone mini plan package, which offers two options.

The first plan includes tickets to three games during the month of December, with a seat limit of four, for 156 dollars each.

The second package includes tickets to four games with a seat limit of four for 110 dollars, or 85 dollars each.

Individual tickets for both home and away games are also still available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

