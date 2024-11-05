MSU Basketball fans, excited for another season, line up hours ahead of season opener

Monday marked the start of Tom Izzo's 30th season as Head Coach of MSU Men's Basketball.

Hours ahead of the season opener, fans began lining up outside of the Breslin Center to catch the game.

Video shows thoughts from one student who was first in line for the Izzone on Monday.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Monday marked the start of year 30 for Tom Izzo at Michigan State, and as the team begins a journey to what they hope will end in another banner at the Breslin Center, fans were lined up hours before tipoff on campus.

Monday afternoon along Harrison Road, crews began preparing for Spartan fans heading to the Breslin Center to catch MSU Basketball in action. But some fans had already beat them to the doors.

"Three hours is usually enough to get first in line," Aidan Kalisz said.

Aidan Kalisz, first in line Monday afternoon for the Izzone, has been a Spartan Fan since he was a child. He says that while watching Michigan State, he always wanted to be a part of the experience.

"I was like, 'This is going to be so awesome, this is going to be so cool,'" he said.

Now as Izzo's 30th season as head coach of the Spartans is underway, Kalisz is living that dream in the Izzone, and says he's excited to be a part of the crowd for another season.

"Just like how loud it can be, and how intense and energetic everybody is," Kalisz said. "And it's just that energy of everybody in the Izzone is always hype."

The Spartans enter the season unranked but hope to extend their NCAA Tournament streak to 27 seasons, and Kalisz hopes it ends with another trophy being added to an already packed case.

"Of course, the hope is always to win the championship at the end of the year," he said. "And I feel like here we have a lock to at least get in the tournament, right? Because Izzo is here."

MSU will be back in action Thursday, playing host to Niagara.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

