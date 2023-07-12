MSU awarded for community partnership in the aftermath of the campus shooting

EAST LANSING — Michigan State University’s community relations team received the International Town and Gown Association Presidential Excellence Award for their partnership with the East Lansing community after the tragic mass shooting that took place on MSU's campus on Feb. 13.

The International Town and Gown Association is a global non-profit organization dedicated to connecting college campuses with community interests.

MSU was given this award for taking immediate action with East Lansing's Parks, Recreation and Arts Department the morning after the shooting to create a mental health support facility for students, faculty, staff and family members at the Hannah Community Center.

The director of Michigan State University’s community relations unit, Suchitra Webster, accepted the award. Webster also credited MSU's Government Relations department and MSU Student Health and Wellness staff for their contributions to creating the facility.

The Presidential Excellence Award was created by the nonprofit to highlight educational institutions, like MSU, who demonstrate exceptional performance leadership, educational achievement or volunteer service.

