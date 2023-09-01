MSU announces parking updates as football season kicks off

MSU announced parking updates ahead of the 2023 football season.

The university introduced a 30 dollar general parking fee for tailgating, and a 20 dollar fee to enter lot 89/MSU Pavilion.

Some parking areas are affected by construction on campus.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

LEAD IN: WELL GAME DAY AT MSU IS ONLY TWENTY-FOUR HOURS AWAY... AND HERE ARE SOME IMPORTANT PARKING UPDATES YOU NEED TO KNOW...

TRACK: THE FOLLOWING CHANGES APPLY TO FRIDAY’S GAME... AND TO THE ENTIRETY OF THE 2023 FOOTBALL SEASON...

TRACK: CHERRY LANE PARKING IS LIMITED DUE TO CONSTRUCTION OF THE MSU RECREATIONAL SPORTS FACILITY.

TRACK: GENERAL PARKING FOR TAILGATING IS NOW 30 DOLLARS.

TRACK: THERE IS A 20 DOLLAR ENTRANCE FEE TO LOT 89-MSU PAVILION WITH FREE ROUND-TRIP SHUTTLE SERVICE.

TRACK: FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON, BEGINNING SEPT. 9, PARKING LOTS OPEN AT 7 A.M. FOR GAMES THAT KICK OFF BEFORE 6 P.M....AND 11 A.M. FOR KICKOFFS AT OR AFTER 6 P.M

TRACK: ALL SHUTTLE BUSES START TWO HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF AND RUN CONTINUOUSLY UNTIL ROUGHLY TWO HOURS AFTER THE GAME ENDS.

