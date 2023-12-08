Watch Now
MSU Announces Kevin Guskiewicz as 22nd President

Posted at 8:09 AM, Dec 08, 2023
EAST LANSING, MI. — Kevin Guskiewicz has been named the 22nd president of Michigan State University.

The Board of Trustees officially made the announcement at Friday's virtual meeting.

Vassar said Guskiewicz was the most qualified candidate to lead the University forward.

Guskiewicz was most recently the chancellor of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a position he’s held since 2019. He is a nationally-recognized concussion researcher.

