MSU announces hiring of external firm to investigate allegations against Board Chair Vassar

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University has announced that it will hire an external law firm to investigate the allegations against Board of Trustee Chairwoman Rema Vassar.

Those allegations began with a letter from Trustee Brianna Scott, who wrote that Vassar allegedly bullied colleagues and interfered in legal disputes and other university matters. Scott’s letter also called for Vassar’s removal from board chair.

In a statement released Tuesday, University Spokesperson Emily Guerrant said quote:

“Hiring an external firm is prudent and ensures those with information can come forward without fear of retaliation and that the campus community and people of the state of Michigan can have trust in the findings of this investigation."

