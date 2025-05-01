MSU announces current Vice President and Athletic Director to leave by May 11th

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is searching for a new Athletics director after announcing on Thursday that current Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Alan Haller is leaving MSU.

MSU President Kevin M. Guskiewicz, Ph.D., announced on Wednesday that he will seek a new athletic director who can navigate collegiate athletics.

“I’m grateful for Alan’s leadership since I joined the university and appreciate the success our programs have seen under his leadership,” Guskiewicz said. “He is deeply committed to this university and has led with honesty and integrity.”

Haller was appointed Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics back in September 2021.

During Haller's time at MSU, several MSU sports programs won Big Ten Championships for programs including men’s basketball, women’s soccer, women’s gymnastics, men’s ice hockey and women’s cross country.

While the university conducts its search, Jennifer Smith, current deputy athletic director, and Tom Izzo, men's head basketball coach, will serve as co-interim athletic directors.

Haller's official last day will be May 11th.

