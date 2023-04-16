Michigan State's quarterback competition will go into fall camp

EAST LANSING, Mich. — If you thought you were going to get any answers about Michigan State's quarterback battle, none were coming out of Michigan State's open practice. Mel Tucker said the quarterback competition will go into the summer and fall camp.

"You see guys getting work with different groups. We get a lot of reps and we grade everything. I like the way they are competing, it's a very healthy competition and competition makes us all better," Tucker said.

Payton Thorne, Naoh Kim and Katin Houser all got reps during the open practice. Thorne and Kim led touchdown drives during the Spartan's 11 vs. 11 live periods of practice.

"I've just been working on myself and with my receivers and that's all I can do, so that's what I going to do," Throne said.

"I try not to focus on who did better today, who did better yesterday and just focus on my growth every single day," Kim said.

"I'm more confident this year than I was last year. Last year I was kind of just thrown into the fire and just expected to make plays and you don't really know what to do. Right now I feel like I am confident and know what to do," Houser said.

Payton Thorne also discussed some of the injuries he dealt with last season. Michigan State looking for answers at the quarterback position trying to rebound from last year's 5-7 record.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

