Michigan State's Joshua Langford announces retirement from basketball

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State guard Joshua Langford will not pursue a professional career and is retiring from basketball, he said Monday in an Instagram post.

"Although it will be new to me, I am excited for the next part of my race," Langford said in the post. "I would also want to encourage others to see that you have much more in you than what you do right now," he said in the post.

Langford returned to the court this past season after missing the past two due to injuries and two surgeries on his left foot.

This past season, he averaged 28 minutes per game and averaged 9.7 points per game in 27 games.

"There is so much that I can say about my journey here at Michigan State that I could be writing for days," Langford added. "If I had to condense everything down it would be in this one proverb that says, “many are the plans in a man’s heart, but it’s the Lord’s will that will prevail.