Michigan State women’s basketball preparing for tough road challenge against Ohio State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State women’s basketball is getting ready to embark on another tough road challenge this weekend against Big Ten rival and undefeated Ohio State.

Michigan State is coming off a tough loss on Monday against Purdue, despite fighting back from a 16-point, second-half deficit. Michigan State dropped a 76-71 overtime thriller at home in their Big Ten opener.

Head coach Suzy Merchant said she wants to see more energy from her team moving forward.

“Urgency, competitiveness, better attitude, better practices, more communication, like there has just got to be an urgency where people start elevating themselves and taking a look at that we can only do so much as a coach,” Merchant said.

The Spartans are 6-4 overall this season and looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

This is the team’s second road game of the season so far, and they won their other road contest 84-54 against in-state foe Central Michigan. The Spartans have a chance to pull off the upset with capitalizing off of turnovers. They were able to force Purdue into 30 turnovers, and if they do the same with Ohio State, they could get their first conference win of the season.

Consistent play through the entire game will help the Spartans get the results they want, and Merchant knows it’s vital for her team to play all 40 minutes.

”More will, more want to, more togetherness, more communication. It was different for six minutes. If we can do that for 34 minutes as well, that’s when you getting somewhere. You’re not having to rev people up, they come already revved," Merchant said.

