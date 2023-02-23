Watch Now
Michigan State women's basketball edges Minnesota in home finale

Posted at 4:46 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 16:46:15-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University women's basketball team edged out Minnesota in their final home game of the season. This win means the team has earned their third win in the last four contests.

The Spartans will finish the regular season on the road this Saturday against Penn State.

Watch an interview with interim head coach Dean Lockwood and some game highlights in the video player above.

