Michigan State women's basketball drops close game to Georgia Tech

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State women's basketball team was coming off a tough PKI tournament where the Spartans dropped both games.

Head coach Suzy Merchant said the team found something in the second game out west against Oregon.

The Spartans were back at the Breslin Center with their first real test of the season against Georgia Tech.

It was a back-and-forth first half, but MSU found themselves down at the break. The second half was more of the same. Just too many turnovers for the Spartans with 25 as they dropped a close game 66-63.

