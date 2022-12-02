Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodMSU Campus

Actions

Michigan State women's basketball drops close game to Georgia Tech

Michigan State women's basketball drops close game to Georgia Tech
Posted at 12:45 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 13:19:47-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State women's basketball team was coming off a tough PKI tournament where the Spartans dropped both games.

Head coach Suzy Merchant said the team found something in the second game out west against Oregon.

The Spartans were back at the Breslin Center with their first real test of the season against Georgia Tech.

It was a back-and-forth first half, but MSU found themselves down at the break. The second half was more of the same. Just too many turnovers for the Spartans with 25 as they dropped a close game 66-63.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

My Post (1).png

Spartan Sports

2:12 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Thomas Cook

12:28 PM, Jun 14, 2022

MSU Campus

Neighborhood Reporter

Thomas Cook

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter