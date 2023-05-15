Michigan State University's botanical garden celebrates 150 years

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan State University botanical garden is celebrating 150 years of memories this year.

The W.J. Beal Botanical Garden, established by Prof. William James Beal, is the oldest, continuously-operated university botanical garden of its kind in the United States.

With more than 5,000 different kinds of plants, this garden serves as a living laboratory for education, research and outreach.

The garden is open at all times throughout the year without an admission charge.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, the university wants to hear from the public regarding their favorite memories made in the garden.

You can send your stories and photos to wjbeal@msu.eduto be featured on the university’s website, socials and anniversary events.

The garden has seen a lot of evolution throughout the years, so be sure to include the date your memories were made.

