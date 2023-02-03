Michigan State University Theatre to perform 'Charlotte's Web' February 17-26

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University’s Department of Theatre has announced that one of its next productions will be the musical Charlotte’s Web. The play will be performed February 17-26 at the Fairchild Theater.

Those who purchase tickets will also have the opportunity to sign up for one of three free presentations and tours at the MSU Bug House, the MSU South Campus Animal Farm, or backstage at the Fairchild Theatre. The tours will be held on Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The matinee shows on February 25 and 26 will also have interactive pre-show activities from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. The pre-show activities will include “Meet and Greet a Michigan Farmer” and “Become an Animal” stations.

Michigan State University Andrew Brown as Wilbur and Mona Eldahshoury as Charlotte in Charlotte's Web.

On Wednesday, February 22, a sensory-friendly performance will be held at 7 p.m. It will include a pre-show workshop and a social narrative at 6 p.m. There will also be alternate activity areas and sensory supports throughout the performance.

“These events are designed to reduce barriers to theatre access and provide enrichment activities for young learners by encouraging children to see themselves as future artists and scientists, kindle their curiosity, and give them the tools for exploration,” said Dr. Ann Folino White, director and associate professor of theatre.

To register for a sensory-friendly performance, contact Dionne O'Dell at odelldio@msu.edu.

A list of the performances can be found below:



Friday, February 17: 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 18: 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 19: 2 p.m.

Tuesday, February 21: 7 p.m.

Wednesday, February 22: 7 p.m. (Sensory-Friendly Performance)

Thursday, February 23: 7 p.m.

Friday, February 24: 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 25: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 26: 2 p.m.

Charlotte’s Web tells the story of the friendship between a pig named Wilbur (Andrew Brown) and a spider named Charlotte (Mona Eldahshoury). When Wilbur is in danger of being killed, Charlotte creates a message in her web that saves his life.

The play’s music and lyrics were written by Charles Strouse and the book was written by Joseph Robinette. It is based on the 1952 book Charlotte’s Web, which was written by E. B. White.

An animated film adaptation was released in 1973. It was produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions, who also produced The Flintstones and Scooby-Doo. The film starred Henry Gibson as Wilbur, Debbie Reynolds as Charlotte, and Paul Lynde as Templeton. It was directed by Charles A. Nichols and Iwao Takamoto. A direct-to-video sequel, Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure, was released in 2003. The sequel was directed by Mario Piluso and starred Julia Duffy as Charlotte, David Berón as Wilbur, and Charlie Adler as Templeton.

A live action film adaptation was released in 2006. The film was directed by Gary Winick and starred Julia Roberts as the voice of Charlotte, Dakota Fanning as Fern Arable, and Steve Buscemi as the voice of Templeton.

Michigan State University’s production of Charlotte’s Web will be performed February 17-26. Tickets can be purchased here.

