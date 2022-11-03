Michigan State University Opera Theatre to perform Mozart's 'La Finta Giardiniera' November 16-20

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Opera Theatre has announced that one of their next productions will be La Finta Giardiniera. The opera will be performed November 16-18 and November 20 at the Fairchild Theatre.

From November 16-18, the opera will be performed at 7 p.m. The performance on Sunday, November 20 will be held at 3 p.m.

The performances will be sung in Italian and subtitled in English.

La Finta Giardiniera is a comedic story set in an Italian town in the late 1700s. It tells a story of love lost and found again. The opera features characters that have a hidden past, which leads to self-discovery, forgiveness, and understanding.

La Finta Giardiniera was written by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart when he was 18, at a time when he struggled to find an audience for his operas.

The MSU Opera Theatre performance will feature a full student cast. MSU Opera Theatre Director and Professor of Voice Melain Helton staged the university’s performance. MSU Director of Orchestras Octavio Más-Arocas will conduct the MSU Symphony from the pit. Assistant Professor of Scene Design Ranae Selmeyer from the MSU Department of Theatre designed the set.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Mozart’s earliest opera to the stage again, and to uplift our community through the arts with this light-hearted drama,” said Helton. “Our exceptionally talented student singers and instrumentalists have put their heart into this production. Thanks to our generous donors, we’re able to stage a memorable and thoroughly entertaining opera that touches on the depth of love and human experience.”

MSU Opera Theatre’s production of La Finta Giardiniera will open on Wednesday, November 16. More information on the MSU College of Music’s upcoming events can be found on their website.