Michigan State University officially terminates head football coach Mel Tucker

Video shows responses from both MSU and Mel Tucker's legal team

Wednesday afternoon MSU Athletic Director, Alan Haller, officially fired Mel Tucker and detailed why the university believes it has cause to do so.

The action to terminate Tucker’s contract does not conclude the ongoing MSU Office for Civil Rights case, as that investigation will continue.

Tucker’s termination follows the notice of intent to terminate for cause that Haller provided Tucker on Monday, September 18.

MSU terminated Tucker’s contract for his admitted and undisputed behaviors which the university claims has brought public disrespect and ridicule upon the university, illustrating that Tucker has engaged in moral turpitude and breached his contract.

But, in the response to the university’s notice to terminate Tucker’s legal team argued in his response, “Tucker did not breach the agreement in any capacity. He did not engage in unprofessional or unethical behavior or moral turpitude by any stretch of the imagination".

However, the university argues, "Simply put, Mr. Tucker’s response does not provide any information that refutes or undermines the multiple grounds for termination for cause set forth in the notice”.

MSU then goes on to address that Tucker’s response was no more than excuses for inappropriate behavior while also admitted to problematic conduct.

