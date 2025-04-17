Michigan State University leaders discuss post-graduation job market

Randi Martinez of Career Services at MSU breaks down numbers.

A senior at MSU says that when looking for a job, it is important to find something that is sustainable financially.

Video shows what the post-graduation job market looks like.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

College grad season is just around the corner here on MSU's campus — and I’m having flashbacks! But after the big day, the real world begins. We wanted to see what jobs are available and how many students receive an offer post-grad.

"My mom always taught me to start as early as you can. It's never too early to look for jobs," said MSU senior Aleesa Luecker, who is graduating next month.

This month, she’s on the hunt for a job.

"I thought the perfect job would just come to me and be there, but at this point, it's whatever comes first. I'm applying to everything I see," she said.

But Luecker said there are various factors that will play into her ultimate decision.

"But of course, cost is a big factor for all of that," she said.

With thousands of students like Luecker now searching for work after school, I made my way over to the Career Center at Michigan State University to hear more.

"Pay rates aren't keeping up with the cost of living," said Randi Martinez with MSU's Career Services.

Martinez said the post-grad job market has changed throughout the last decade.

"Students are anxious, it's hard to know because we don't have data," she said. "Yes, COVID changed the economy, but over the last 10 years, students have had good options for finding an opportunity. But now they're unsure."

Martinez said each year the university surveys recent graduates. Last year, she said 7% were still seeking opportunities.

"About 66% of our students were reporting being employed within six months of graduation," she said.

She also said the average salary a graduate makes somewhere is around $56,000 a year.

Though students like Luecker haven’t locked in a position, she knows when it’s time, one will arrive.

"Just always have hope, keep going, and you'll get to the spot you want to be in eventually," Luecker said.

