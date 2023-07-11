Michigan State University hosts Universal Food Forum in Washington, D.C.

EAST LANSING — On Wednesday, Michigan State University's College of Agriculture and Natural Resources will host a Universal Food Forum in Washington, D.C.

The Universal Food Forum is a one-day event designed to engage media through initiating debates and conversations on agricultural and food systems topics with hopes to gather a balanced view of food systems from multiple perspectives.

Among all of the topics of discussion, some of the most important talking points at the event with be food security, climate change and access to resources.

Michigan State University will also host Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack at the the event.

Secretary Vilsack with give keynote remarks and discuss the current administration’s priorities as well as upcoming initiatives of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Forum attendance is free to members of academia, government representatives and media. Registration information can be found on the Universal Food Forum website.

