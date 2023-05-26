Michigan State University helps fuel the future of semiconductor manufacturing in Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Semiconductors are the fundamental building blocks of all electronics, and Michigan State University is on the cutting-edge of implementing new processes to mold future industry experts.

Leo Kempel, dean of engineering at MSU, explained that the partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation is not only important in regards to the efforts to achieve global semiconductor superiority in Michigan but also because the industry itself is something that every person is connected to.

“And that includes your cars have a lot of chips in them, it includes your washing machine, your refrigerator and pretty much most things we engage with that in any way is manufactured will have a chip in it," Kempel said.

Kempel said that with the United States already being an expert at the design of electronics, bringing the manufacturing of semiconductors from across seas back to our home base will allow the country to master self-sufficiency in production as well as make strides in industry growth.

“We’ve always been a powerhouse as a nation in terms of the design of electronics. In fact, if you’re an Apple owner, as I am, you’ll see designed in California but made in wherever. And so what we’re looking at is to bring that capacity back to the U.S.,” he said.

To further that effort, it starts with training future experts at the university level to meet the demands of increased manufacturing.

MSU is not only leveraging its current engineering department, but the university is also creating new training programs to propel the Michigan industry forward.

RELATED | MSU joins 11 other colleges working to bring semiconductor chip production to the Midwest

“At MSU, we’ve done a number of things. We have long had an electrical engineering department. That is my home department. And we’ve had concentrations for semiconductors in our bachelor’s degree program. We’re in the final stages of getting approval for a graduate certificate in semiconductors, so we are putting together programs specifically to help MEDC in attracting companies to Michigan," said Kempel.

To take it one step further, MSU is aiming to launch an engineering technology program in 2024 that will bring about a new kind of expertise.

“This is to meet the demand we see from the industry for people that have more experience hands-on," said Kempel.

In the end, the hope is that the training offered at MSU will create a positive economic future for Michigan.

“We truly believe that we are the state university for Michigan, and so the things we do are really geared toward how can we build the economy, how can we make sure there are great jobs for people in Michigan, how can we make sure that when people think of high technology they think first of Michigan," asserted Kempel.

